USD Leads Summit League in Basketball Attendance

VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota basketball led the Summit League in attendance for the second time in three seasons. South Dakota drew 68,407 fans for 30 men’s and women’s basketball games for an average of 2,280 fans per game. Only two other Summit programs reached 50,000 fans for the year and only one topped 2,000 fans per game. USD’s student section numbers rose considerably and more than 100 students were in attendance throughout the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls.