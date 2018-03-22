USD Leads Summit League Commissioner Cup Standings

ELMHURST, Ill. – South Dakota climbed into first place in The Summit League Commissioner’s Cup standings following the winter season with 49 points. The Coyotes also hold the top spot in the Dr. Helen Smiley Women’s All-Sports Award standings with 38.5 points, while sitting second in the Dr. William Steinbrecher Men’s All-Sports Award standings with 17 points. The Coyotes have won a pair of Summit League titles in 2017-18 with women’s cross country and women’s basketball. The Commissioner’s Cup is given annually to the member institution that collects the most combined points in relationship to placement in league-sponsored sports between its men’s and women’s athletic programs, while the All-Sports Awards are given to the institutions that accumulate the most points in men’s sports and women’s sports.