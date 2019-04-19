USD Leading Scorer to Transfer

VERMILLION, S.D. — Stanley Umude, the leading scorer last season for the University of South Dakota men’s basketball team, announced Thursday that he intends to examine his options to transfer according to a report in today’s Yankton Press and Dakotan. The 6-foot-6 sophomore guard, who was a first team All-Summit League selection, had a breakthrough season for the Coyotes and first-year head coach Todd Lee. Umude played in all 30 games and averaged 14.4 points to go along with 5.5 rebounds per game. Umude’s departure would be the second this off-season for the Coyotes, after freshman Nathan Robinson transferred to the City College of San Francisco.