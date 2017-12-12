USD Hires Head Soccer Coach

VERMILLION, S.D. – University of South Dakota Athletic Director David Herbster is pleased to announce the hiring of Michael Thomas as the Coyotes’ sixth head soccer coach in program history. Thomas has six years of head coaching experience at the Division I level and another 12 years as an assistant coach, including the last four seasons as the associate head coach at Cal State Fullerton.While at Cal State Fullerton, Thomas helped the Titans to a 46-27-11 record with three NCAA tournament appearances, three Big West Conference Tournament Championships and two regular season titles. Thomas replaces Mandy Green, who coached the Coyotes for eight seasons.