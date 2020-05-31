USD High Jumper Earns Academic Honor

VERMILLION – For the second straight year, South Dakota senior high jumper Zack Anderson has been voted onto the Academic All-District VI team by the College Sports Information Directors of America. Last year, Anderson, a native of Parker, was on the CoSIDA Academic All-America third team. He is a three-time high jump All-American, was the 2020 Summit League Field Championships MVP after winning the high jump and long jump league titles and has won seven Summit League championships, including six in a row in the high jump. Anderson is a physical education major with a 3.43 grade point average. He is one of 48 USD student-athletes to be named an Academic All-American.