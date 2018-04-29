USD Golfers Earn Summit League Post Season Honors

NEWTON, KAN. – South Dakota’s Tommy Vining and Matt Tolan have been named all-Summit League for their outstanding play throughout the season, the league announced Saturday at the annual Summit League Men’s Golf Championship banquet. Vining earns his second-straight first team accolade while Tolan earns second team honors. Vining, hailing from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, leads the league with a stroke average of 72.5. Tolan, a native of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, ranks eighth in the league with a stroke average of 73.8. 2017-18 Men’s Golf All-League First Team

Mike Biata (ORU)

Cody Burrows (ORU)

Andrew Israelson (NDSU)

Chris Korte (DU)

Tommy Vining (USD) Second Team

Van Holmgren (NDSU)

Jake Kelley (DU)

Nick Myhre (NDSU)

Matt Tolan (USD)

Jackson Wetherbee (WIU)

