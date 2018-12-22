USD Falls at Home

VERMILLION, S.D. – Southern Mississippi shot 50 percent from the field in the second half to overcome a five-point halftime deficit to top the South Dakota men’s basketball team 66-60 Friday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Triston Simpson totaled a game-high 15 points with Stanley Umude and Kelley adding 11 points each. Kelley had a team-high eight rebounds as the Coyotes held the rebounding edge at 35-33. Cortez Edwards led Southern Mississippi with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. South Dakota opens Summit League action Friday, Dec. 28 at North Dakota State.