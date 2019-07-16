USD Extends Nielsen’s Football Coaching Contract

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota Athletic Director David Herbster announced a five-year contract with head football coach Bob Nielson on Monday. The announcement follows another milestone year for Nielson, who surpassed 200 collegiate victories last season. Nielson is a three-time national coach of the year recipient, a two-time national champion head coach, and was Missouri Valley Football Conference Coach of the Year in 2016. The 2019 campaign will be his 27th as a head coach. When Nielson took the Coyotes to the postseason in 2017, it marked the fifth consecutive program that has reached the playoffs within four years of Nielson taking the helm. South Dakota won its FCS playoff debut and reached the final 16. The team is 16-19 in three seasons under Nielson after combining for 12 wins in the four seasons prior.