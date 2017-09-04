USD Duo Earns MVFC Football Honors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – South Dakota senior quarterback Chris Streveler was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) Offensive Player of the Week and freshman punter Brady Schutt was named the MVFC Special Teams Player of the Week for their performances in Saturday’s 77-7 drubbing of Drake in Des Moines. Streveler completed 17 of 24 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns. He was also the game’s leading rusher at halftime, carrying 11 times for 53 yards and a score. Schutt pinned all four of his punts inside the 20 while making his collegiate debut against Drake. He averaged 38.5 yards while pinning the Bulldogs on their 3, 14, 16 and 18-yard lines.