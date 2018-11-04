USD Drops Triple OT Game

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Indiana State quarterback Ryan Boyle accounted for seven touchdowns including a game-winning, 3-yard throwback pass to Dante Hendrix in triple overtime to beat South Dakota 51-48 Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It marked the second consecutive meeting in Terre Haute decided in overtime between the two teams. South Dakota won a 33-30 decision in double overtime two years ago here. Three touchdown drives in overtime gave this one to the Trees. Coyote quarterback Austin Simmons completed 38 passes – one shy of USD’s single-game record – for a game-high 375 yards and three touchdowns. He was complimented in the run game by Kai Henry, who ran 22 times for a career-best 113 yards and two scores. Henry is the first USD running back to break the century mark this year. It is the third consecutive win for the Sycamores (5-4, 3-3 MVFC), a team that finished 0-11 a year ago, but could reach the playoffs with victories in their final two games. South Dakota (3-6, 2-4) rallied to force overtime with an 81-yard touchdown drive at the end of regulation, but couldn’t snap a three-game skid.