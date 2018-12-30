USD Drops League Opener at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. – Despite shooting 50 percent from the field, the South Dakota men’s basketball team could not hold off North Dakota State Saturday afternoon in a 71-65 loss in Fargo. The contest, which was the Summit League opener for both schools, was played a day late due to adverse travel conditions from Winter Storm Eboni. Stanley Umude tallied his first career double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, both team highs. The 11 rebounds are a career-high for the sophomore as he also added a pair of blocks in 34 minutes of action. Deng Geu led North Dakota State with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting. The Coyotes continue on the road at Denver on Wednesday before returning home to host South Dakota State on Jan. 6.

(goyotes.com)