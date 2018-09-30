USD Downs the Saluki’s

CARBONDALE, Ill. – South Dakota defended more than 100 plays while watching its offense come alive in the second half to produce a 31-24 win against Southern Illinois Saturday at Saluki Stadium in the MVFC opener for both teams. It is the 200th career win for the Coyotes’ Bob Nielson, who becomes the 91st college football coach to reach the plateau. He is the 17th active NCAA coach with 200 wins. Nielson is 200-94-1 in 26 seasons at the helm. Dakarai Allen caught six passes for a career-high 183 yards including a 89-yard bomb from quarterback Austin Simmons that gave South Dakota a 31-17 lead near the end of the third quarter.

(Courtesy USD Sports)