USD Blitzes Past Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The University of South Dakota rolled to a 45-10 win over Missouri State in MVFC football Saturday in Springfield, Missouri. Missouri State scored first before USD answered with 31 consecutive points. Quarterback Austin Simmons had another big game for the Coyotes throwing for 232 yards and 4 touchdowns as USD won it's third straight game and second straight in the conference. The Coyote defense held Missouri State to just 64 yards rushing and 232 total yards of offense while the USD offense put 455 yards of total offense on the board. USD is on the road again next Saturday when they travel to Northern Iowa.