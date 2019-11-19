USD Basketball Remains Unbeaten

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota guard Tyler Peterson scored a season-high 15 points and Tyler Hagedorn added 13 points and a career-high 14 rebounds to lead the Coyotes to a 71-56 win against the SIUE Cougars Monday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Stanley Umude added 14 points and Triston Simpson netted 12 as South Dakota had four starters score in double figures. SIUE got 15 points from guard Zeke Moore and 13 points and six rebounds off the bench from Mike Adewunmi. The win keeps South Dakota unbeaten at 5-0 while the Cougars fell to 2-3. It is the second time in four seasons that USD has won its first five games. The game, like Friday night’s against Texas Southern, was part of the Collegiate Hoops Roadshow presented by AtmosAir. South Dakota’s third and final game of the tournament is at 8 p.m. Friday against Arkansas in Fayetteville.