USD and SDSU Get Football Victories

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota quarterback Austin Simmons passed for a career-high 462 yards – the third-highest total in program history – and accounted for five touchdowns in leading the 23rd-ranked Coyotes to a 43-28 win against Northern Colorado Saturday inside the DakotaDome. It was the 16th consecutive home-opening victory for South Dakota (1-1), which improved to 35-5 in season openers inside the DakotaDome. It also brought the Missouri Valley Football Conference even against the Big Sky at 2-2 in its yearly challenge. The Coyotes have won five of their last six against the Big Sky. USD improved their record to 1 and 1 with the win.

-0-

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Cade Johnson tied a South Dakota State single-game record with four touchdown receptions as the Jackrabbits officially kicked off the 2018 season by defeating Montana State, 45-14, Saturday night in the Fifth Annual Dairy Drive at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. The third-ranked Jackrabbits, who had their scheduled season opener last week at Iowa State canceled due to inclement weather, dominated both sides of the ball in the first half in racing out to a 24-0 lead through the first 30 minutes. Johnson ended the game with career highs of nine catches for 138 yards.