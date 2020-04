VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota women’s tennis coach Brett Barnett is pleased to announce that Anna Marija Bukina will be joining the Coyotes roster in the fall as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Bukina, a native of Riga, Latvia, will come to South Dakota as a transfer from Saint Leo University in Florida and will have two years of eligibility remaining. Bukina posted a 9-2 singles mark as a freshman and is currently 3-5 this season as a sophomore.