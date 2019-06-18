USD 2019 Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Named

VERMILLION, S.D. — Two national champions, a set of twins and one of the best offensive linemen in Coyote history will comprise the newest members of the Henry Heider Coyote Sports Hall of Fame. The group includes pole vault champion Sandy (Pelkofer) Fiddler ’02, diving champion Jill Smolczyk ’08, basketball players Jeana (Hoffman) Krome ’09 and Jenna (Hoffman) Kubesh ’08, and football player Brian Alderson ’06. In additionFiddler was the first in what is now a lineage of national champion Coyote pole vaulters. She won the 2001 indoor title in Boston, Massachusetts, by winning a jump-off against Jennifer Swanson of UC Davis., special recognition will be given to the 1998 women’s track and field team coached by Lucky Huber. Smolczyk is the lone national champion in USD women’s swimming and diving history. Krome and Kubesh, the Hoffman twins, led USD to the NCAA Division II women’s basketball national title game in 2008 and Alderson was a three-year starter, a two-time All-American and a two-time finalist for the Gene Upshaw Award granted to the nation’s top lineman. In addition, Huber’s 1998 Track and Fields team were national runners up in the NCAA national Indoor meet and 5th in the Outdoor meet. The class will formally be inducted in a ceremony to be held Sept. 13 ahead of Coyote football’s home game against Houston Baptist on Sept. 14.