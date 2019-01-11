USACE seeks comments on Big Bend Dam-Lake Sharpe Project Master Plan, Environmental Assessment

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold an informational meeting on the Big Bend Dam and Lake Sharpe Project’s Master Plan and its associated Environmental Assessment later this month in Fort Thompson.

The Jan. 24 meeting will be from 6-8pm at the Big Bend Project Office (33573 N Shore Road).

The Master Plan is the basic document guiding Corps responsibilities. It includes a description of project resources, a discussion of factors influencing resource management and development and a strategy for managing project resources to meet the needs of the public and wildlife.

The Corps is also seeking comments on the draft revision of the Master Plan. Submission deadline is Feb. 15, 2019.

The Draft Big Bend Master Plan and Environmental Assessment is available for review on the Corps website: https://www.nwo.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Planning/Project-Reports/.