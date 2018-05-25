US Sec. of Interior in SD Today

US Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke is in South Dakota today (Fri.).
He toured the Minuteman Missile sight near Philip this morning. This afternoon, he visits Badlands National Park to review and discuss the park’s infrastructure needs.
Zinke will will be in Sturgis Monday to speak at the Black Hills National Cemetery Memorial Day Service. Earlier this month, Congress passed legislation to expand the cemetery. President Trump is expected to sign the legislation.
