US reports first drug shortage tied to virus outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration is reporting the first U.S. drug shortage tied to the viral outbreak that began in China. The agency said late Thursday that the maker of the drug contacted health officials recently about the shortage. Officials declined to identify the manufacturer or the product. China ranks second among countries that export drugs and biotech medicines to the U.S. The agency says there are currently no U.S. shortages of biotech products, medical devices or other key health care products tied to the outbreak.