US Marshals Seek Help Locating Fugitive Deemed As Dangerous

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The U.S. Marshals Service is seeking the public’s help in finding a fugitive who missed a recent court appearance.

The Marshals Service says 24-year-old Abdirhman Ahmad Noor is considered armed and dangerous and he should not be approached.

He has been free on bond on two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault, but missed a court date on Tuesday. The charges stem from a July shooting in Aberdeen.

The Marshals Service says Noor’s whereabouts are currently unknown. There is a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading directly to his arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.