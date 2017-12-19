US housing starts rose 3.3 percent in November

WASHINGTON (AP) – Construction of new homes increased 3.3 percent in November – with the gain largely coming from single-family houses being built at the strongest pace in more than a decade.

The Commerce Department says builders broke ground on homes last month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.3 million units. The increase marks a key moment in the recovery from the Great Recession: Builders started work on single-family houses at the fastest pace since September 2007, which was just a few months before the start of that economic downturn.

Single-family house construction has risen 8.7 percent so far this year.

Meanwhile, ground breakings for multi-family buildings such as apartment complexes have declined 8.5 percent year-to-date.

Building permits, an indicator of future construction, slipped 1.4 percent in October to 1.3 million.