US Attorney urges reporting suspected COVID-19 fraud or price gouging

The United States Attorney’s Office is urging the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19.

Attorney General William Barr has created the COVID-19 Hoarding and Price Gouging Task Force. In a memo to U.S. Attorneys, Barr said they will aggressively pursue bad actors who amass critical supplies either far beyond what they could use or for the purpose of profiteering. He says scarce medical supplies need to be going to hospitals for immediate use in care, not to warehouses for later overcharging. Barr says the Department is committed to preventing hoarding and price gouging for critical supplies during this crisis.

US Attorney for South Dakota Ron Parsons says report the fraud by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline (1-866-720-5721) or email information to the NCDF (disaster@leo.gov).

The NCDF coordinates complaints with 16 federal law enforcement agencies, as well as state Attorneys General and local authorities.

Some examples of COVID-19 schemes include:

Individuals and businesses selling fake cures or fake testing kits for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.

Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Malicious websites and apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.

Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.

Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.

In coordination with the Department of Justice, Attorney General William Barr has directed U.S. Attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of Coronavirus fraud schemes. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann M. Hoffman has been named South Dakota’s Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator.