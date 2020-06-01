US Army Corps opening Oahe campgrounds today

Campgrounds operated by the US Army Corps of Engineers at the Oahe project at Pierre/Fort Pierre open today (June 1).

This also includes the Beaver Creek and Hazelton Campgrounds in North Dakota.

The Corps has implemented a number of changes this year to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

All campsites must be reserved online at www.recreation.gov prior to arrival. When the call center reopens, 877-444-6777 may also be used. No payments of any kind will be accepted in the campgrounds. In addition the Corps asks visitors to limit the use of comfort stations to single occupancy. Playgrounds will remain closed for the season. The visitor center at Pierre/Fort Pierre remains closed and all tours of the hydroelectric dam and power plant have been cancelled.

The health and safety of USACE personnel, contractors, volunteers and the visiting public remain the highest priority. For that reason, the Corps is asking everyone to follow social distancing guidelines and abide by signs posted in the parks.

People can stay informed by checking our web site, www.nwo.usace.army.mil/oahe or by calling (605) 224-5862.