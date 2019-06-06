US Agriculture Secretary pleased to see disaster bill signed

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue commended President Trump’s signing of the disaster relief bill that will provide $19 billion in assistance to states and territories hit by flooding, hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters.



“Congress provided much needed resources to assist farmers, ranchers and producers dealing with extensive damage to their operations caused by natural disasters,” said Secretary Perdue. “President Trump is committed to helping America’s farmers get back on their feet following recent natural disasters. I thank him for his leadership and I thank the members of Congress from Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas who fought so hard to make sure this bill passed. We look forward to implementing this disaster aid package in a fair way and working with state leadership to identify where the true losses and needs are to best serve our fellow Americans in need of a helping hand.”