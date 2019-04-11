US Ag Census data released; Number of SD farms down, average age of producers up

Data from the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) 2017 Census of Agriculture show the number of farms in South Dakota during 2017 was 29,968, down 6 percent from the 2012 Census of Agriculture. Land in farms, at 43.2 million acres was down less than 1 percent from that reported five years prior. Land in farms account for 89.1 percent of the total land area in the state compared to 39.8 percent for the U.S. The average size of farm in South Dakota was 1,443 acres, up 7 percent or 91 acres from 2012.

The total value of agricultural products sold in 2017 was 9.7 billion dollars, down 4 percent from 2012. Of the total value of production, 47 percent originated from livestock with 53 percent from crops. Average net income per farm was 81,763 dollars, down 20 percent from 2012.

During 2017, the average age of producers was 56.2 years compared to 54.3 years in 2012. The number of young producers, defined as age 35 or less, was 5,717, or 12 percent of all producers. The number of female producers was 14,862, or 30 percent of all producers. For 2017, data were collected from a maximum of four producers per farm, while for 2012 data were collected from a maximum of three producers per farm.

The Census of Agriculture contains numerous statistics not readily available from other sources. For example, 81 percent of South Dakota farms have Internet access compared to 75 percent for all U.S. farms. Additional information on demographics, decision making, and minor commodity statistics are also available.

In addition to State and County data publications, additional online resources are available such as a Census Data Query Tool, Agricultural Atlas, and Ag Census Highlights. Additional resources, scheduled to be available in September 2019, include Ag Census Web Maps and Zip Code Tabulations. Ranking and Profile tabulations will be available throughout 2019. All Census data products can be found at www.nass.usda.gov/AgCensus.