Urgent need for blood donations today and tomorrow in Pierre/Fort Pierre

Vitalant is holding blood drives today from noon-6pm (June 1) and tomorrow from 8am-12:15pm at Trinity Episcopal Church in Pierre.

Vitalant senior donor recruiter Abbie Arneson says there is an URGENT need for blood donations now that hospitals are opening back up and doing non-emergency surgeries. She says they’ve adjusted the blood donation process to ensure maximum safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arneson says walk-in donors are welcome, but she encourages people to schedule an appointment at vitalant.org.

Again, the Pierre/Fort Pierre area blood drive is today noon-6pm and tomorrow from 8am-12:15pm at Trinity Episcopal Church in Pierre.

Arneson says all blood types are critically needed right now, especially for platelets, type O, A-negative and B-negative red blood cells.