UPDATE: Timeframe narrowed down for possible public exposure to COVID-19 at Bob’s Lounge in Pierre

UPDATE:

The South Dakota Department of Health has narrowed down the timeframe the public may have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive person at a bar in Pierre.

The individual was in Bob’s Lounge June 12 and 13 from 10pm-2am CT. The bar is temporarily closed to allow employees to be tested for coronavirus.

Bob’s Lounge is the third such establishment in Pierre or Fort Pierre to alert customers to possible coronavirus exposure in the past week. State Health officials released information over the weekend saying (June 20) an individual who tested positive was at the Fieldhouse in Pierre June 12 from 9-11pm CT and the Chuckwagon in Fort Pierre June 13 and 14 from 1-3am CT.

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited these locations should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited. A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A bar in Pierre has alerted its patrons they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

In a series of Facebook posts, Bob’s Lounge says two of its regular customers have tested positive. One employee who had been in close contact with them, has tested negative. The bar is temporarily closed to allow other employees to be tested. The specific time frame of possible exposure is being determined by the state Health Department.

Bob’s Lounge is the third such establishment in Pierre or Fort Pierre to alert customers to possible coronavirus exposure in the past week. State Health officials released information over the weekend saying (June 20) an individual who visited the Fieldhouse in Pierre June 12 from 9-11pm CT and the Chuckwagon in Fort Pierre June 13 and 14 from 1-3am CT.

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited these locations during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited. A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.