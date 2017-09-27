Unusual sentence for tax-evading prosecutor reconsidered

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A federal judge is reconsidering the unusual prison sentence he issued to a former South Dakota state’s attorney convicted of tax evasion.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken now thinks the sentence might be illegal.

Viken on Aug. 30 sentenced 48-year-old Ken Orrock for evading businesses taxes. He ordered Orrock to complete 12 months in prison by serving the time on weekends over 3 1/2 years.

Viken at the time said his decision was influenced by Orrock’s need to repay the government and the unique parenting needs of his son.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Viken has now stayed the execution of Orrock’s sentence until it can be determined whether it violates Federal Bureau of Prisons rules.