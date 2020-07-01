Unofficial results show Rathbun winning Ward II city council seat in Fort Pierre

Carl Rathbun has come out the top vote getter in a three way race for the Ward II seat on the Fort Pierre City Council.

Unofficial results show Rathbun securing 39 votes, followed by incumbent David LaRoche with 34 votes and Scott Deal close behind with 33 votes. Election numbers will be canvassed Monday to determine the official winner.

There was 20.78% voter turnout.

Ward I alderman Larry Cronin, Ward III alderman Mike Weisgram and mayor Gloria Hanson all ran unopposed.

The Fort Pierre city election had been scheduled for April 14, but was postponed until June 30 due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.