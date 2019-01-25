Unlimited bill introduction deadline for 2019 SD Legislative Session today

South Dakota lawmakers have introduced an unusually low number of bills so far this year, but that could all change today (Fri.).

Today is the deadline for legislators to introduce an unlimited number of bills with more than a few members in both chambers hinting they may do just that.

Eleven days into the 40 day run, members have only introduced 81 bills in the House and 101 in the Senate.

Compare that to 2017, the last time a large freshman class came to the legislature, when House members brought 100 House bills and 115 Senate bills in the same 11 days.

Legislative Research Council Director Jason Hancock says it’s a pretty low count so far, but cautions not to make too much of it before the close of business Friday because it could all change very quickly.

Some experienced lawmakers say the practice of waiting until the deadline to introduce bills increases the chances the bill will ultimately survive.