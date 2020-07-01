“United We Steak” encourages people to choose beef for their summer grilling

The national Beef Checkoff funded “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.” is enticing people to grill beef this summer through the new “United We Steak” campaign.

The promotion showcases 50 steaks and all 50 states.

In South Dakota, the Great Faces, Great Places and Incredible Beef extension campaign places a spotlight on all segments of the food system– from local beef farmers and ranchers all the way to the retail and food service sector.

Suzy Geppert, South Dakota Beef Industry Council’s Executive Director, says “United We Steak” celebrates not only a shared tradition of grilling delicious steaks, but also what makes each state unique when it comes to the summer tradition. At UnitedWeSteak.com there’s an interactive map of the United States made from 50 hand-cut, state-shaped steaks. She says the map is full of grilling spirit, state-specific recipes and fun facts to help consumers “beef up” their grilling season.

Geppert says research conducted by Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner., which is managed by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, shows nearly one-third of consumers say they plan to grill more this summer than they have in past years. She says the beef industry council will be providing retail toolkits, advertisements and outreach opportunities to persuade grill masters across the state to select beef for their summer grilling go to protein.

More beef grilling inspiration and information can be found at United We Steak and BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com. To learn more about the South Dakota Beef Industry Council and South Dakota’s Beef Checkoff program visit www.sdbeef.org.