United flights to Denver give passengers flying from Pierre direct access to destinations around the world

Representatives from United Airlines, SkyWest Airlines and the Denver International Airport met with business and community leaders today (Wed.) to provide more information about the commercial air service being provided to Pierre.

United Airlines sales manager Jay Brame says by taking one of the two daily flights from Pierre to Denver, travelers can connect to anywhere on the globe.

Brame says one-third of all commercial airline seats offered in South Dakota are operated by United.

Denver International Airport vice president of Air Service Development Laura Jackson says they’re expecting their busiest summer ever.

In 2018, the Denver International Airport served 64.5 million passengers. It’s the 5th busiest airport in the US and the 20th busiest in the world, having over 500 daily departures to more than 150 destinations in 45 states and six countries.