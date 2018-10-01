United Blood Services Now Called Vitalant; Pierre Blood Drive Underway Today and Tomorrow

The organization that collects blood donations in much of central South Dakota has a new name.

United Blood Services is now called Vitalant.

Senior donor recruiter Abbie Arneson says Vitalant provides blood and special services to patients in more than 1,000 hospitals across 40 states.

Arneson says Vitalant is ten different blood banks, blood processing centers and a research institute all brought together under one name.

A community blood drive is happening today (Mon.) until 6:30pm and tomorrow from 8am-12:30pm at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Pierre.