United Blood Services Blood Drive June 5th and 6th in Pierre

PIERRE SD – The United Blood Services Pierre Blood Drive is Monday, June 5th 12-6:30pm and Tuesday, June 6th 8am-2pm at the United Methodist Church (kitty corner from Zesto). Abbie Titzie of United Blood Services spoke with KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane about the event. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Abby-United-Blood-Services-5-25-17.mp3 Call Abbie at 800-996-3688 to schedule or go to www.unitedbloodservices.org

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.