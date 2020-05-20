Unemployment claimants must request weekly payment    

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation reminds unemployment insurance claimants to request a weekly benefit payment by calling 605-626-3212 after 6pm CDT or by filing online at RAclaims.sd.gov any time.

Benefits are not automatically paid out, even though the work search requirement is currently waived until May 31. Claimants have seven days from the end of the week to file for the previous week or benefits may be denied.

Secretary Marcia Hultman says they’ve been seeing increased numbers of claimants not completing the weekly request or not completing it correctly. She says claimants called back to work should not cancel their unemployment claims. Instead, leave the claim open and don’t file a weekly request for payment, in case there is another layoff.

Hultman says if claimants are called back to work, but are working reduced hours, they should continue to file a weekly request for payment. They may receive partial benefits. Failure to report accurate work hours and earnings may result in an over payment which claimants are required to pay back.

The claim week begins Sunday and ends Saturday at midnight. The weekly request for payment will be filed for the previous week and you cannot file for the week until it is over.

If a claimant has received a monetary determination letter but needs to backdate the claim or file a late request for payment, they may complete the Backdate and Late Request Form. These requests will be adjudicated, and if found eligible, a lump sum will be paid.

To view payment request status, a claimant can login to their claim at RAclaims.sd.gov and view the Payment History screen.

Eligibility for each payment is determined by the information submitted on the weekly request for payment. If answers change from previous weeks, a payment request may need to be put on hold in order to review the new information. This doesn’t mean the request was completed incorrectly, but it does need additional verification.

Unemployment Claimants Must Request Weekly Payment

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation reminds unemployment insurance claimants to request a weekly benefit payment by calling 605-626-3212 after 6pm CDT or by filing online at RAclaims.sd.gov any time.

Benefits are not automatically paid out, even though the work search requirement is currently waived until May 31. Claimants have seven days from the end of the week to file for the previous week or benefits may be denied.

Secretary Marcia Hultman says they’ve been seeing increased numbers of claimants not completing the weekly request or not completing it correctly. She says claimants called back to work should not cancel their unemployment claims. Instead, leave the claim open and don’t file a weekly request for payment, in case there is another layoff.

Hultman says if claimants are called back to work, but are working reduced hours, they should continue to file a weekly request for payment. They may receive partial benefits. Failure to report accurate work hours and earnings may result in an over payment which claimants are required to pay back.

Find more information at www.drgnews.com.

The claim week begins Sunday and ends Saturday at midnight. The weekly request for payment will be filed for the previous week and you cannot file for the week until it is over.

If a claimant has received a monetary determination letter but needs to backdate the claim or file a late request for payment, they may complete the Backdate and Late Request Form. These requests will be adjudicated, and if found eligible, a lump sum will be paid.

To view payment request status, a claimant can login to their claim at RAclaims.sd.gov and view the Payment History screen.

Eligibility for each payment is determined by the information submitted on the weekly request for payment. If answers change from previous weeks, a payment request may need to be put on hold in order to review the new information. This doesn’t mean the request was completed incorrectly, but it does need additional verification.

Video tutorials have been created on the weekly request process and on other quick links and options available to a claimant when logged in, such as updating addresses or changing payment methods. Visit https://bit.ly/UIpayment for these videos and more.

Video tutorials have been created on the weekly request process and on other quick links and options available to a claimant when logged in, such as updating addresses or changing payment methods. Visit https://bit.ly/UIpayment for these videos and more.