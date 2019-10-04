Uncork the Cure fundraiser for cancer fighting equipment tomorrow in Fort Pierre

A fundraiser for a new piece of cancer fighting equipment is being held tomorrow (Sat. 5-9pm) at Drifters Bar and Grill in Fort Pierre.

Avera St. Mary’s Foundation director Kellie Yackley says proceeds from “Uncork the Cure” will go towards purchasing a Savi Scout for the Helmsley Center in Pierre.

Yackley says the Savi Scout provides a precise location and guide to remove a tumor during a lumpectomy or biopsy procedure, providing a less painful & more efficient procedure for the patient.

VIP tickets are $100. General admission tickets are $60.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.