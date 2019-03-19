Ulmer Think and Drive, Stay Alive message: Your actions may have a lifelong consequences for others

The Dakota Radio Group’s Pierre based stations held our annual “Think and Drive, Stay Alive” event for area middle and high school students today (Tues.) at the T.F. Riggs High School Theater in Pierre. Think and Drive focuses on making good choices, both behind the wheel and in life.

Dawn Ulmer is a former Mobridge, SD, resident who now lives in Bismarck, ND. She said choices you make, may affect other people’s lives.

Ulmer says her life changed March 2, 2013, while on her way to her youngest daughter’s game.

Ulmer has some physical limitations as a result of the accident, but she’s thankful she can still live a useful life.

Middle school students from Pierre Indian Learning Center and high school students from Sully Buttes, Highmore/Harrold, Crow Creek, Jones County, Stanley County and T.F. Riggs high schools were all invited to participate in this year’s program.

You can view the 2019 Think and Drive, Stay Alive program on the KGFX YouTube Channel.