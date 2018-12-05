Erwin Earns PACA Weekly Award

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named Pierre Lady Governor gymnast Meg Erwin as it’s Avera Riggs High School Athlete of the Week. At the first meet of the season, Erwin earned in-season qualifying scores on beam and in all around. Her all-around score of 34.15 points helped the Lady Govs earn 133.95 points to win the Pierre Quad. She also won the beam for the first time in her high school career with a personal best of 9.05. Outside of high school gymnastics, Meg gives her time to coaching youth gymnasts from the Pierre area and is a member of the Riggs High School Choir and Chamber Choir. Erwin was nominated for her award by Lady Governor head gymnstics coach Rebecca Uhrig.