U.S. Marshals Service looking for Standing Rock Fugitive

PIERRE, S.D. – The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for help from the public to locate a dangerous fugitive. Jeffrey Cadotte Jr. (aka. Jeff Cadotte) was released on Bond from federal custody in a criminal case charging him with Felony Domestic Assault by Habitual Offender. Cadotte violated his conditions of release and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Cadotte has previous convictions of Negligent Homicide, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. Investigators believe Cadotte could be hiding out in the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Reservation, Standing Rock Reservation, or Fort Yates, ND area.







Cadotte is a 39-year-old Native American male that is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Cadotte’s body weight is expected to be lighter than currently listed. Cadotte may have grown out his hair in an attempt to elude law enforcement.

If anyone has seen Cadotte or knows his whereabouts, the U.S. Marshals Service would like you to call them at (605)224-8396. You can remain anonymous and could receive up to a $1,000 reward for information directly leading to Cadotte’s arrest. Please do not approach Cadotte if you see him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

