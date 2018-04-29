SDSU Record Breaking Receiver Signs with Vikings.

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Jake Wieneke grew up rooting for the Minnesota Vikings and idolizing their wide receivers. Though the four-time All-American wide receiver did not get a call during the NFL Draft — which concluded its third and final day Saturday from Dallas — the Maple Grove, Minn., native signed with the Vikings as a rookie free agent almost immediately after the draft ended. He’ll report to the Vikings rookie minicamp next weekend, hoping to begin the process of carving out an NFL career for himself.

-0-

Wieneke wasn’t the only player with South Dakota ties to land with an NFL team after the draft. USF linebacker Dennis Gardeck signed with the Arizona Cardinals, while SDSU nose tackle Kellen Soulek was invited to the Indianapolis Colts rookie camp and former Brandon Valley and Iowa standout Matt VandeBerg tweeted that he landed with the New York Jets.