Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns and Hoses Blood Drive on Track to Meet Goal

A total of 159 units of blood were collected yesterday (Tues.) during the second day of the 14th annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns and Hoses blood drive in Pierre and Fort Pierre.

Geri Wilcox says this annual blood drive was Tyler’s idea.

After two days, Team Hoses is leading Team Guns 149-133.

Those who’d like to donate blood today may do so until 2:30pm at the Pierre Faith Lutheran Church. Just walk in to donate. If you do want to make an appointment, you may do that online at vitalant.org.

This year’s goal is 365 units. Over 2020 units have been collected during this drive since it began in 2005.