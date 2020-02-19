Tyler Wilcox Memorial Blood Drive earns national blood drive of the year award

DRG has just received word that the annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns n’ Hoses Blood Drive has been named the America’s Blood Centers’ Blood Drive of the Year for 2019.

Vitalant senior donor recruitment representative Abbie Arneson says the national recognition will officially be given March 10 during the ABC Awards of Excellence Banquet in Arlington, VA.

Tyler Wilcox passed away in 2005 at 19-years-old after a three year fight with cancer. His mother Jeri says Tyler used over 250 units of blood during his cancer battle and wanted to do something to pay the generosity forward. While he didn’t survive to see the first annual event happen, he was able to help with the planning and knew the event would be taking place.

Listen for more details about the recognition Wednesday, here on the DRG stations.

Last year’s event collected 424 units of blood– breaking Vitalant’s record for most donations collected at one event. That record had been set by the 2018 Tyler Wilcox Memorial Blood Drive in Pierre and Fort Pierre which collected 420 units of blood.