Two vehicle crash damages Mobridge business

A two-vehicle crash on Thursday night resulted in damage to a Mobridge business. At 10:30pm, 59-year-old Arthur Kirby of Saint Hedwig, Texas was driving a 2019 Ford Expedition westbound on East Grand Crossing (Highway 12). Kirby became distracted and drifted into the eastbound lane. He then swerved to miss the second vehicle, a 1995 Honda motorcycle, lost control, and drove into Filler’s Bakery, entering on the front and exiting on the side of the business, coming to rest in the parking lot. Kirby was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Charges are pending against him. The 50-year-old male driver of the motorcycle received minor injuries but was not transported.