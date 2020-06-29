Two Twins Coaches to Sit Out Over Virus Concerns

MINNEAPOLIS – Due to COVID-19 concerns, two Twins’ coaches will not be allowed to work games this season. As the Minneapolis Star Tribune first reported, first-year bullpen coach Bob McClure and coach Bill Evers will be held out. Older people have been more affected by the virus. McClure is 68 years old; Evers is 66. McClure’s role will be filled in by minor league pitching coordinator Pete Maki.

The Twins are set to have their first workout at Target Field on Friday. The season will begin either July 23 or 24, and you can hear the action on your home for Twins baseball, 1060 AM/107.1 FM KGFX.