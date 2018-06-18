Two Tornadoes Reported in Eastern Hand County Saturday

ABERDEEN, S.D. – National Weather Service officials confirmed two small tornadoes hit rural Burdette, South Dakota over the weekend. Trees branches were found 50 feet from the tree, damage to crops were found. A calving barn was picked up, rolled and tossed about 100 feet and several chemical containers were also thrown. The National Weather Service in Aberdeen says they were both EF-0 tornadoes and had peak wind gusts of about 85 miles per hour. Burdette is located Southwest of Cottonwood Lake South of Redfield.