Two teens killed in early morning crash yesterday near Kennebec

Two teenagers died and another was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash early yesterday (Tues.) morning four miles north of Kennebec.

Information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was northbound on state Highway 273 around 4:30am when it went off the roadway, into the ditch and rolled.

All three occupants were thrown from the vehicle. The 18-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. A 18-year-old passenger suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the Chamberlain hospital and later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. Names of the three males involved are not yet being released. They were the only people in the vehicle.