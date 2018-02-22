Two Systems Creating Winter Weather Advisory for Much of Central SD

A winter weather advisory is in effect from noon until midnight tonight (Thurs.).
Weather Eye meteorologist Jennifer Wojcicki says there are two weather systems coming our way.
At this point, Wojcicki doesn’t think the wind will create major travel issues.
Wojcicki says this wintry weather will be followed by a mild weekend.
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.