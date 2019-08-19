Two State Slowpitch Softball Tournament Determine Champions Over the Weekend

PIERRE, S.D. – Kelley’s Select of Rapid City went 5-0 to capture the Men’s State D Slowpitch softball tournament that took place in Pierre at the Oahe Softball Complex in Pierre. The Hawkeyes from Fort Thompson went 5-2 in the tournament and dropped a 22-12 contest to Kelleys Select in the championship game of the double elimination tournament. Culligan Water of Brookings was third followed by The Pack from Sioux Falls to finish third and fourth in the tournament as both teams went 4 and 2. Three other teams from Pierre played in the tournament with Venom going 1 and 2 while Baumann Lumber and Nemesis each went 0 and 2.

In the Open Division which was had a field of 8 teams, Peper Farms/Urban Chislic of Sioux Falls went 5 and 1 in the double elimination tournament and downed Tryon Nation of Sioux Falls 10-7 in the championship game of the tournament also played at the Oahe Softball Complex in Pierre. Tryon Nation went 3-2 in the tournament. Cone Ag of Pierre was the lone team from Pierre in the tournament and went 0 and 2.