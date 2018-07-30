Two State Men’s Slowpitch Softball Tournaments this Weekend in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – Two men’s slow-pitch softball tournament will determine their state champions this weekend in Pierre. The Oahe Softball Complex will be hosting the State USA Softball B/C Open division state tournament and the D division state tournament. 10 teams will vie for the title in the B/C division tournament while another 10 teams will play for the D division state tournament. While no Pierre teams are entered in the B/C division tournament, there will be two Pierre squads competing in the D division tournament. Bauman Lumber and Cone Ag will field teams in the double elimination tournament that will determine it’s champions on Sunday.